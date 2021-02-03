LA murder fugitive arrested in Knoxville

Matthew Bright, 19, is an LA gang member, according to authorities.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A 19-year-old California gang member was arrested Monday in Knoxville, facing charges he played a role in a Los Angeles street killing, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Matthew Bright was being held Tuesday in the Knox County jail awaiting extradition.

According to David Jolley, U.S. marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Bright is a member of the Crips gang.

Officers with the U.S. Marshal's Smoky Mountains Fugitive Task Force located Bright on Monday outside an apartment off Walker Springs Road. He was detained without incident.

Another man, Isaac Bryant, 19, also was taken into custody on Knox and Blount county charges, according to Jolley.

Bright's arrest stems from a Jan. 10 shooting in LA.

"The ensuing investigation identified Bright as one of the alleged perpetrators," according to Jolley.

Authorities learned Bright may have fled to East Tennessee.

Police also took six firearms, drugs and about $4,000 in cash, according to the Marshals Service.

Bright will remain at the Knox County Detention Facility pending extradition to California. He faces other charges that include marijuana sales in Knox County.