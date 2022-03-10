Lady Vols player arrested after passing out behind the wheel of running car

Knoxville police said Brooklynn Miles, 18, was charged with underage driving while impaired.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Knoxville police said Lady Vols basketball player Brooklynn Miles was arrested after she passed out behind the wheel of a running car.

According to the Knoxville Police Department's report, the incident happened on Feb. 21 at 3:06 a.m. at 2218 Cumberland Avenue. Officers responded to reports of a person who had passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle at the intersection of Volunteer Boulevard and Cumberland Avenue.

Before officers could safely contact the driver, the vehicle began to roll forward across the intersection and hit the side of the Aspen Heights building. Officers tried to wake the driver by hitting the window with no response.

KPD said officers managed to break the rear window and crawl into the car and shift it into park. The driver did not wake up during the officer's entry.

The driver was removed from the car without incident and was reportedly drowsy, slurred her speech and had difficulty standing on her own.

The driver, identified as 18-year-old Brooklynn Miles, consented to provide a blood sample for chemical testing.

Brooklyn Miles plays for the University of Tennessee's women's basketball team as a freshman guard. She was suspended from the Mississippi State game for “disciplinary reasons," according to head coach Kellie Harper at the time but has played in the three games since then.