Lady Vol's case resolved, dismissed after Cumberland Avenue vehicle incident

Brooklynn Miles, 19, was charged in February.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lady Vols basketball player was put on diversion and her case promptly dismissed Wednesday, months after authorities say they found her passed out in a vehicle early on a February morning along the Cumberland Avenue Strip.

Knox County General Sessions Court Judge Andy Jackson VI approved 19-year-old Brooklynn Miles' case. Defense attorney Gregory P. Isaacs represented her.

Isaacs said Thursday his client was a "gifted student athlete" who now could resume focusing on her studies and helping her team.

Police had charged Miles, of Kentucky, with being underage while driving impaired, a misdemeanor.

Authorities found her passed out early Feb. 21 behind the wheel of a running Honda on Volunteer Boulevard, according to records.

Before they could "safely make contact" with her, the Honda started rolling forward. It proceeded across Cumberland Avenue and hit the side of the Aspen Heights Building.

Police used a tool to break the back window to crawl in and put the car in park.

Miles, age 18 at the time, was drowsy, mumbled and had a hard time standing on her own, records state.