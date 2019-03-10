LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A member of the LaFollette City Council has been indicted on charges of wiretapping, electronic surveillance and official misconduct after an investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Feb. 14, at the request of 8th District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents began investigating a recording device that was found in the LaFollette City Hall conference room, according to a release from the bureau.

During the course of the investigation, agents discovered city councilwoman Vanessa Ann Thompson, 58, was the individual responsible for placing the device in the conference room.

On Oct. 2, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Thompson with 34 counts of wiretapping and electronic surveillance and two counts of official misconduct, according to TBI.

TBI said she turned herself in and was booked into the Campbell County Jail on Oct. 3. She was released after posting a $20,000 bond.