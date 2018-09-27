A LaFollette man was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison for distributing and possessing child pornography today, Sept. 27.

In April 2018, Ogleva Charles Mowell pleaded guilty to federal charges after an undercover investigation of child pornography distribution on the Internet conducted by the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations.

Officials seized his computer with a search warrant. A forensic examination revealed that Mowell had searched for child pornography on the Internet, saved the images on the computer and made his collection available to download, according to the Department of Justice.

“The distribution of child pornography is a serious crime that perpetuates the victimization of

children and fuels the demand for the production of more child pornography,” said J. Douglas Overbey,

U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “Our office will continue to work with investigative

agencies to build cases for successful prosecution of the offenders.”

Following his release from prison, Mowell will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for five years and required to register with the sex offender registry in any state where he resides, works or attends school.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood (PSC), a nationwide initiative to combat

the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division's Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, PSC uses federal, state and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about PSC, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

