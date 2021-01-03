LaFollette mayor ousted from office after being indicted for using city services for personal benefit

A circuit court granted a state petition to oust mayor Michael Stanfield from office as he awaits judgment.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — A circuit court judge on Friday ousted LaFollette's mayor from office after he was indicted by a grand jury on charges that he used city services and employees for his personal gain throughout his time in office.

According to a ruling by Eight Judicial District Circuit Court Judge John McAfee, Mayor Michael Stanfield has been ordered to immediately vacate his office until the end of his current term and to surrender any city property in his possession. The ruling came after the Eighth District Attorney General Nathan Nichols petitioned for his removal amid the allegations of misconduct.

In the ruling, Judge McAfee said there was clear and convincing evidence to remove Stanfield from office, saying he admitted to committing the alleged acts. Stanfield's affidavit said he is waiving his right to appeal the decision.

The city of LaFollette said vice mayor Phillip Farmer will take on the mayor's duties and will be sworn in on December 7.

"Since the State of Tennessee's investigation has completed with the court order being executed, the city of LaFollette will move forward in a positive way with city services continuing to serve the citizens of Lafollette as has always been the case," the city said. "With regard Mayor Stanfield, the city recognizes his services to the community through out his tenure as council member and mayor of LaFollette."

Stanfield is charged in Campbell County with crimes that include official misconduct and retaliation for reporting to the comptroller. In September 2021, a grand jury indicted him following an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and Tennessee Comptroller's office, saying he also directed a city employee to lie about it to state auditors.

Stanfield "has misused city personnel and equipment throughout his tenure" starting in 2008, the Tennessee Comptroller's Office states.

"Numerous witnesses told investigators that Stanfield has brought non city-owned equipment, such as lawnmowers and chainsaws, to the city’s Public Works Department for city employees to repair. Some of the repairs were done using city time and/or equipment.

"Mayor Stanfield acknowledged that he ran a side business repairing small engines that was unrelated to his position with the city."

The comptroller's report included reference to an instance when Stanfield brought in a riding lawnmower - privately owned - that was repaired at the Public Works Department using city resources.

Public Works Department management knew about what Stanfield was doing, according to the Comptroller's Office.

"The lack of oversight by management contributed to the mayor’s ability to misuse city employees and equipment. Providing adequate oversight reduces the risks that errors or intentional misappropriations will remain undetected. The mayor freely brought his personal equipment to the Public Works Department for city employees to repair, using city time and/or equipment," the review states.

Separately, the Comptroller's Office found that the city had paved part of a councilman's driveway in 2018. The now former councilman has since reimbursed the city.

Stanfield mentioned the incident during a City Council meeting in early 2020, according to the Comptroller's Office. But he never followed up.