LPD: 54-year-old remains in stable condition after being stabbed several times

Angela Worley was stabbed in the back, arm, and chest by Cameron Jones, according to police.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — On August 5, around 8:28 p.m. Detective Danielle Gilbert responded to a stabbing call at Tennova Medical Center, according to LaFollette Police Department.

54-year-old Angela Worley, who works for the Campbell County Sheriff's Department, stated that 40-year-old Cameron Jones had contacted her to pick him up and take him to Tennova Hospital for a mobile crisis. Worley was on her way to pick up Jones when she saw him walking down the road.

According to LPD, at some point during the trip to the hospital, Jones slams the car into park and starts stabbing Worley. She was stabbed several times in the neck, arm, and chest before she was able to exit the vehicle.

Worley was able to flag down someone driving by, who took her to the Tennova Emergency Room, LPD said. She was then transported to the University of Tennessee Hospital where she remains in stable condition.

Jones was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with attempted criminal homicide, said LPD.