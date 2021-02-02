LaFollette Police Department finds several pounds of marijuana and cash during traffic stop

On July 7, a police officer pulled over a car towing a camper for a speeding violation. Inside, they found several bags of marijuana and cash.

They said K-9 Morris was a part of the traffic stop. Police had pulled over a 2010 GMC Yukon for a speeding violation. It was towing a camper and police searched it, along with the car.

They found several pounds of marijuana and cash, which police said believed to be from selling drugs. Police continued investigating after the traffic stop and ended up searching a man's home, where they found more illegal drugs.

Sgt. Matthew Forsyth, officer Jami Hall and K-9 officer Cory Lawson were involved in the search.