x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

LaFollette Police Department finds several pounds of marijuana and cash during traffic stop

On July 7, a police officer pulled over a car towing a camper for a speeding violation. Inside, they found several bags of marijuana and cash.

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. — The Lafollette Police Department found several bags of marijuana and thousands of dollars after a traffic stop on Wednesday.

They said K-9 Morris was a part of the traffic stop. Police had pulled over a 2010 GMC Yukon for a speeding violation. It was towing a camper and police searched it, along with the car.

They found several pounds of marijuana and cash, which police said believed to be from selling drugs. Police continued investigating after the traffic stop and ended up searching a man's home, where they found more illegal drugs.

Sgt. Matthew Forsyth, officer Jami Hall and K-9 officer Cory Lawson were involved in the search.

On July 7th 2021 the LaFollette Police Department's Narcotics Unit and K-9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a 2010 GMC...

Posted by LaFollette Police Department on Thursday, July 8, 2021

Related Articles