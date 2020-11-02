LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Authorities in Lenoir City have discovered a large marijuana grow operation in two downtown locations.

Officers with the Lenoir City Police Department and the 9th Judicial Drug Task Force executed search warrants at a home on 911 W. Broadway and a business at 400 E. Broadway.

Further information will be released at a press conference schedule for 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lenoir City Police Department. We will update this story as we get further information.

