Sweetwater police takes two people into custody after fentanyl investigation

The Sweetwater Police Department said they started an investigation into fentanyl-pressed pills being distributed from a hotel during the week of Sept. 4.

SWEETWATER, Tenn. — The Sweetwater Police Department said more than 1,500 fentanyl-pressed pills were found following an investigation into the distribution of drugs from a hotel.

While investigating, they said two suspects were identified — Robert Johnson and Regina Perez — for distributing a large amount of fentanyl-pressed pills as well as other narcotics.

They said they got a search warrant for the suspects' premises. After executing the warrant, they said they found more than 1,500 pills as well as 31 grams of pure fentanyl powder, totaling around 181 grams of fentanyl. They said they also found cocaine, crack cocaine and other narcotic pills.