LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. — The Laurel County Sheriff's Office arrested two people Monday accused of criminal child abuse after deputies found the living conditions were unfit for anyone.

Christopher Bowling, 39, and Brandy Bowling, 34, were both charged with four counts of criminal abuse in the third degree to children 12 or under. Christopher Bowling was also charged on a Pulaski District Court bench warrant of arrest for failure to appear in court on numerous traffic violations, the sheriff's office said in a post.

Deputies, who were assisting with a writ of possession, went to the home Monday at around 8:30 p.m. According to the sheriff's office, the home was off David Hibbits Lane approximately 2 miles west of London.

"Upon arrival at the scene officers made contact with the residents of the home there and upon entry to the residence found the living conditions were unfit for anyone to live in – the floor was covered in trash and spoiled food," the sheriff's office said in a post.

Deputies said they found four small children living there ranging ages from 2 to 12 years old.

Social services was called to the scene to take custody of the children, the sheriff's office said.

Both parents were taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

LAUREL COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE