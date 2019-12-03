KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Law enforcement has found and arrested a driver armed with a rifle who fled a crash scene early Tuesday morning, a tweet from the Knox County Sheriff's Office said.

The Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol had been looking for the man for several hours Tuesday.

He was described as a white male in his late 40's with gray hair, according to a Facebook post from KPD, and was last seen wearing a blue pullover.

He ran away after a single-vehicle accident on I-75 S near Emory Road, the post said, which all three agencies are investigating.

KPD tweeted just before 4 a.m. Monday morning about the situation.