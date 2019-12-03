Law enforcement is searching for a driver armed with a rifle who left a crash scene early Tuesday morning.

The Knoxville Police Department, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Tennessee Highway Patrol are currently looking for the man, described as a white male in his late 40's with gray hair, according to a Facebook post from KPD.

He was last seen wearing a blue pullover.

He ran away after a single-vehicle accident on I-75 S near Emory Road, the post said, which all three agencies are investigating.

KPD tweeted just before 4 a.m. Monday morning about the situation.

KPD asked anyone in the area to use extreme caution. Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911 immediately.