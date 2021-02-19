Newport man who made a beer run on his lawnmower is charged with DUI, records say

An officer spotted the man driving the lawn mower on a rainy night in Newport.

NEWPORT, Tenn. — A Cocke County man who told an officer he was on a beer run was charged with DUI while riding his lawnmower.

According to court records, a Newport police officer spotted the John Deere traveling down West Broadway, in the rain and with no taillights, around 2:30 Tuesday morning.

He stopped the driver, who was later identified as 55-year-old Christopher Green. The officer noted a strong smell of alcohol in his report and asked Green why he was out riding his mower in the rain.

Green told the officer he was heading to the store to get more beer, according to the documents. He told the officer he'd already drunk a quart of alcohol, along with four Lokos and tequila.

Green failed a field sobriety check and was arrested for driving under the influence. He consented to a breath test at the police department, where he blew one sample of .128. He refused to follow directions to take a second sample, according to the records.