Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Nicholas Sutton say he should be spared from execution because he has transformed himself from a killer to a lifesaver while in prison.

Sutton was sentenced to death in 1985 for the murder of a fellow inmate at the Morgan County Correctional Facility. The victim, Carl Estep, was stabbed 38 times.

He was already serving a life sentence for killing his grandmother when he was 18 years old, and he had been convicted of two other murders when he was 18.

In a Tuesday petition to Gov. Bill Lee, Sutton's attorneys say he saved the lives of numerous prison employees and fellow inmates. He is scheduled to be executed on Feb. 20.