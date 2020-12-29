LCSO arrests man suspected in spree of vehicle thefts that led to chases

The LCSO said Chastain is suspected of stealing numerous vehicles and leading law enforcement agencies across several counties on high-speed chases.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County deputies arrested a man suspected in a spree of vehicle thefts in multiple counties who had evaded capture several times.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, deputies took Cody Chastain into custody on 11 felony warrants in multiple counties. Deputies said they were able to finally capture him as he tried to run from them in the woods after trying to steal people's property.

The LCSO said Chastain is suspected of stealing numerous vehicles and leading law enforcement agencies on several high-speed chases. After weeks of following leads, they said they finally captured him around 1 p.m. Tuesday.