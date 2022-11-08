LCSO: Fugitive suspected of stealing 2 vehicles caught after multi-county chase

The man stole the vehicles Monday after leaving a hospital, according to authorities. He wrecked the second vehicle Tuesday in Knox County.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man led Loudon and Blount County authorities on a chase Tuesday afternoon that ended when his stolen truck rolled over and crashed in West Knox County, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

The name of the man was not released. The man was taken into custody, according to Chief Deputy Zac Frye of the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

According to Frye, the man walked out of Fort Loudoun Medical Center's emergency room on Monday afternoon. He'd been admitted for an evaluation, and had been in the custody of Lenoir City police before going to the hospital for evaluation.

After leaving the ER, he later went to Walmart in Lenoir City and stole a vehicle, according to Frye.

Loudon County authorities pursued the vehicle but ultimately lost him.

"The male then returned to Lenoir City last night and left the stolen vehicle at his girlfriend's house and stole a second vehicle, a Ford F-150," according to a release from Frye.

About 4 p.m. Tuesday, Blount County authorities spotted the subject and the truck.

They attempted to stop it. That led to a chase that went into Loudon County.