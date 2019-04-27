PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating after a body was discovered alongside the road on Saturday morning.

Authorities say a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper discovered the body on I-75 southbound, near the 69-mile marker.

LCSO has begun a death investigation.

Police add that the body appears to be that of a white male in his mid to late 30s. They cannot make a positive identification at this time, but suspect that it may be the body of a man who was reported missing out of Knox County several weeks ago.

Detectives say they are now working in coordination with the Knoxville Police Department, where the original missing person report was filed.

The body has been transported to the Knox County Regional Forensics Center for an autopsy.