LCSO: Knoxville man arrested in Knox Co. after trying to drive away from deputies in Loudon Co.

LCSO said Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was speeding on I-75 and deputies tried to pull him over. Then, a chase started that went into Knox County.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a 25-year-old man was taken into custody after a chase that went into Knox County.

They said deputies saw Jamal Allen Huley, from Knoxville, driving around 100 mph on I-75 in Loudon County and tried to pull him over. However, they said he continued trying to drive away from deputies and they started chasing him.

They said deputies chased him into Knox County on I-40 until he entered westbound lanes while driving east. Then, they said LCSO decided the risk to public safety was too much to continue chasing him and ending the chase.

They said Knox County deputies later found Huley and took him into custody. He was taken to the Loudon County Detention Center.

He is facing charges of aggravated assault, reckless driving, speeding, reckless endangerment and evading arrest, as well as several other charges.