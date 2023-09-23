x
LCSO: Lenoir City man arrested after stabbing

According to authorities, the victim is in stable condition at UT Medical Center with multiple stab wounds.
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a man is behind bars after stabbing another man.

According to LCSO, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Old Highway 95 in Lenoir City around 9;35 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a stabbing.

As deputies arrived, they found the suspect accused of the stabbing threatening to jump from a bridge on I-75, just a mile away from where the stabbing took place. After 30 minutes of negotiating, deputies were able to talk down the suspect and take him into custody.

Deputies said the victim was taken to UT Medical Center in stable condition. The suspect is in custody at the Loudon County Detention Center and charges are pending

