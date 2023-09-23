LCSO: Lenoir City man arrested after stabbing

According to authorities, the victim is in stable condition at UT Medical Center with multiple stab wounds.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a man is behind bars after stabbing another man.

According to LCSO, deputies responded to the 1600 block of Old Highway 95 in Lenoir City around 9;35 a.m. Saturday morning to a report of a stabbing.

As deputies arrived, they found the suspect accused of the stabbing threatening to jump from a bridge on I-75, just a mile away from where the stabbing took place. After 30 minutes of negotiating, deputies were able to talk down the suspect and take him into custody.