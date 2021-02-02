LCSO: Man injured and one person arrested after shooting

Officials said that the victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with a Lifestar helicopter.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said that a man was injured after a shooting Thursday afternoon. They also said that another person was arrested and that there was no danger to the community.

The victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in a Lifestar helicopter, according to officials.

Calls came in about the shooting around 4:10 p.m. on Thursday. It was on the 700 block of Clear Branch Road, and officials were still working at the scene around 5 p.m.