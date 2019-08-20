LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said one person died and two people are in custody after a shooting on Tinnel Road Tuesday evening.

According to Corporal Matt Fagiana, a victim died from gunshot wounds and the LCSO is conducting a homicide investigation.

Deputies arrested two suspects after locating the suspect vehicle on Martel Road shortly after the initial call.

The LCSO said the two are being held at the Loudon County Detention Center, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said they are withholding the identities of the victim and the suspects pending further notifications.