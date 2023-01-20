LCSO: 'Operation LoCo' leads to multiple arrests on various sex offender violations

Out of 38 compliance checks, 13 arrests were made for violating the sex offender registry, according to officials.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — An operation conducted by the Loudon County Sheriff's Office lead to multiple arrests on sex offender registry violations within Loudon County, according to LCSO.

"Operation LoCo" started with checks where deputies and agents needed to verify information that is required to be disclosed for the sex offender registry, LCSO said. Once the operation ended, numerous violations were found on multiple offenders and they were taken into custody.

Officials said they made 38 contacts and compliance checks, resulting in 13 arrests for violating the sex offender registry.

According to LCSO, officials made additional arrests, including non-registry violations for drug and weapon charges.

"Several months ago we appointed Sergeant Detective Mills to oversee our sex offender registry and oversee the compliance of sex offenders within Loudon County," Sheriff Jimmy Davis said.