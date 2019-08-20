LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — Loudon County investigators have identified the victim and suspect in Tuesday's deadly shooting on Tinnel Lane.

Christopher C. Watson, 34, of Lenoir City died after the sheriff's office said they believe John Dixon, 41, also of Lenoir City, shot him.

"A female who was with Dixon when he was taken into custody was one of the two individuals detained for investigation last night but has since been listed as a witness only and released," the sheriff's office said.

Official charges, including murder, are expected to be placed on Dixon later Wednesday, according to Corporal Matt Fagiana.

Original story 8/20/19:

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said one person died and two people are in custody after a shooting on Tinnel Road Tuesday evening.

According to Corporal Matt Fagiana, a victim died from gunshot wounds and the LCSO is conducting a homicide investigation.

Deputies arrested two suspects after locating the suspect vehicle on Martel Road shortly after the initial call.

The LCSO said the two are being held at the Loudon County Detention Center, and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities said they are withholding the identities of the victim and the suspects pending further notifications.