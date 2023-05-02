LCSO: SWAT responds to barricade situation after man killed dog, threatened to harm father

Loudon County deputies said the man barricaded himself in the basement to avoid contact with law enforcement.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said it and a Blount County SWAT team responded after a man barricaded himself inside a basement.

The LCSO said the E-911 center received a call Tuesday afternoon around 1:45 p.m. from a person in the 11000 block of Highway 11 East in Lenoir City. The caller told dispatchers his son killed their family dog and threatened to harm him, saying there was another person in the home in an upstairs bedroom.

Deputies responded and were able to get the father and the other person out of the home safely. They said the son, identified as Darian Farley, barricaded himself in the basement of the home to avoid deputies.

The situation is ongoing as of 2:30 p.m. The LCSO said it called the Blount County Sheriff's Office SWAT team for help to safely remove Farley from the house and to take him into custody.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.