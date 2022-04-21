x
Crime

LCSO: Two juveniles charged in recent Loudon County car burglaries

Authorities said the juveniles are facing several charges related to a rash of car break-ins in the Martel area.
Credit: Chalabala - stock.adobe.com
Police car on the street at night

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said two male juveniles were in custody and had been charged for a rash of car burglaries in the Martel area.

Because they are juveniles, LCSO said their identities would not be released. They also said the detective division worked to identify the suspect and charge them.

“I am very proud of the collaborative effort that is responsible for solving these cases.”, said Sheriff Tim Guider. “Patrol and CID both worked hard to detect, ID and charge these individuals.”

He also said he wanted to thank members of the community who shared information with the sheriff's office to help catch the two suspects.

APRIL 21, 2022 | 6:02pm EST LCSO DETECTIVES IDENTIFY, CHARGE TWO JUVENILES IN RECENT CAR BURGLARIES LOUDON COUNTY,...

Posted by Loudon County Sheriff's Office, TN. on Thursday, April 21, 2022

