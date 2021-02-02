LCSO: Vehicle thief taken into custody after air and ground search

Deputies said authorities chased a man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Knox County.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a man is in custody after stealing a vehicle in Knox County and evaded authorities who were chasing him.

According to deputies, the Tennessee Highway Patrol pursued a man who stole a vehicle in Knox County Thursday. The LCSO said the chased ended on Harris Road off of Pond Creek after the man crashed the vehicle into a fence. Deputies said the man evaded troopers and ran off into a field on Harris Road.