A woman is behind bars for attempted murder after stabbing her husband multiple times, according to Loudon County authorities.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested 42-year-old Leslie Myers and charged her with attempted first-degree murder of her husband, 38-year-old Alan Myers Jr.

The LCSO said deputies were called out to a home off of Highway 95 in Greenback for a domestic situation.

When they arrived, deputies said they found the wife trying to leave in a vehicle. The wife was taken into custody without incident before a patrol found the husband inside the home.

Officers said the man had been stabbed multiple times and had lost a significant amount of blood. Deputies began administering First Aid as EMS crews arrived to take him to the trauma unit of the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

The man underwent surgery and the LCSO said he's expected to survive.

Leslie Myers is being held at the Loudon County Sheriff's Office Detention Center on a $250,000 bond.