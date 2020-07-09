LCSO: Woman arrested after Loudon-Knox Co. chase, deputy's patrol car hit

According to the LCSO, Crystal Shubert has multiple felony warrants out of Loudon County.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a woman was arrested after a high-speed chase in Loudon County and Knox County.

The LCSO said Crystal Shubert was driving a grey Nissan Maxima on Martel Road in Loudon County at 10:50 p.m. Sunday, when deputies tried to pull her over for speeding.

With the help of the Knox County Sheriff's Office, LCSO deputies attempted to block Shubert's car on Choto Road.

In the process of blocking Shubert's car, the LCSO said she struck a deputy's patrol car.

About 10 minutes later, KCSO deputies said Shubert was spotted again on Turkey Creek Road, where she continued on to I-40E at Pellissippi Parkway.

The LCSO said Shubert was arrested after her car was disabled.

Shubert is being held at the Knox County Detention Facility on multiple charges out of both Knox County and Loudon County, LCSO said.

