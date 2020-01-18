A joint investigation by Special Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Lebanon Police Department has resulted in the arrest of a Wilson County man on weapons charges.

According to a press release, TBI agents began investigating allegations involving an individual residing in the 200 block of Jennings Avenue in Lebanon this week.

During the course of the investigation, the resident was identified as Michael Lee Irwin, 45. While executing a search warrant at the residence, Agents said they located several firearms. Due to prior felony convictions, Irwin was taken into custody and charged with Felony Possession of Firearms.

Irwin was booked into the Wilson County jail on a $35,000 bond. Agents said the investigation remains active and ongoing, with additional charges pending.

