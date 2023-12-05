Mayor: Man wounded after accidental shooting at Lenoir City High School after graduation ceremony

Dispatchers said calls about the shooting came in at around 8:45 p.m.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man was wounded after a gun accidentally went off as he left a graduation ceremony at Lenoir City High School on Friday night, according to Mayor Tony Aikens.

The mayor said a board member gave the man first aid in the school's parking lot. He also confirmed that the man was a family member of a graduate at the school.

Dispatchers received calls about a shooting at Lenoir City High School at around 8:45 p.m. on Friday.