A Loudon County man has pleaded guilty to the 2017 killing of his fiancee and his sister.

Colby Cannon pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after serving 51 years.

Investigators believed that Cannon had been arguing with his fiancee, 28-year-old Bethany McKenzie, while they were driving with three kids in the car. He let her out of the vehicle and he returned to his Lenoir City home with the children.

Bethany McKenzie (left) and Taylor Creamer (right) were killed Wednesday in Loudon County.

McKenzie came home later with Cannon's sister, 24-year-old Taylor Brooke Cannon Creamer. At that point, authorities said, the argument continued, and Cannon said he followed the two outside as they began to leave and shot them several times.

Cannon called 911 to report the shootings.

Cannon's fiancee died at the scene, and his sister died later at UT Medical Center.

Cannon has also been ordered to have no contact with either of the victims' families.