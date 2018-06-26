Lenoir City, Tenn — UPDATE Friday, July 6, 2018

A man authorities say fled after shooting another man at a Lenoir City apartment complex has surrendered.

Sheriff Tim Guider said Friday that James Michael Smith surrendered and was taken into custody at 6 p.m. at the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

According to Guider, Smith was processed in the jail on warrants for attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, and aggravated child abuse for the shooting that occurred at River Manor Apartments in Lenoir City on June 26.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The search continues for a man authorities say fled after shooting another man at a Lenoir City apartment complex.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation added James Michael Smith of Knoxville to its Top 10 Most Wanted list on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday at River Manor Apartments located at 6370 Industrial Park Drive, after an "ongoing dispute" between two men in their 30's, according to Sheriff Tim Guider.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for Smith, who is believed to be driving a maroon Ford F-150 pickup truck with a tool box in the bed.

The truck possibly has a silver stripe, but they do not have tag information at this time. He may be heading to Knox County and could have more than one weapon with him.

According to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office, Smith is wanted on attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault, and especially aggravated child abuse.

"He could be anywhere right now but we believe he could be on his way to Knox County," said Lt. AJ Yokley with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office. "Shortly before one o'clock we got a 911 call that there were shots fired here at the river manor apartments. We had a report of a male that had been shot. When we arrived on scene we found a male with a couple gun shot wounds. He was transported to the hospital."

Shooting at River Manor Apartments in Lenoir City.

According Yokley, deputies believe Smith shot a man inside a red Dodge SUV outside the apartment complex. The victim was shot in the head, and Chief Tony Arden told 10News he could have life threatening injuries.

Sheriff Guider said the victim's girlfriend and a child who was around 2 years old were also in the car. The child suffered some cuts from shattered glass.

Yokley said the victim lived at the apartments, but that Smith did not.

"I’ve seen it in movies and it’s nothing like seeing it in person," said Deanna Perkins, who lives nearby and witnessed the shooting. "We heard a bunch of shots go off and the truck circled around the circle and then sped out squealing his tires. He was shot several times. Once in the head and in his chest. But he was still breathing."

Perkins says the equal opportunity housing complex sees a lot of crime.

"Lots of fights, and there’s drug use over here," Perkins said.

If you see the truck or have any information, you should call 911. Sheriff Guider said Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

