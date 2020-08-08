x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Knoxville Breaking News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | WBIR.com

crime

Lenoir City Utilities Board sees uptick in scams aimed at customers

They reminded people never to give out personal or banking information over the phone Friday.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utilities Board said they saw an uptick in the number of scams aimed at customers Friday, according to a post on their Facebook page.

They reminded people never to give out personal or banking information over the phone. Officials also said that customers can also contact LCUB directly at 1-844-687-5282 for help, or to answer any questions they may have.

Customers service centers have also reopened, with customer service representatives behind protective glass. Anyone who needs help in-person should wear protective masks and practice social distancing at the centers.

People can stay updated on known scams on the FTC website here. They noted a rise in fake customer service information, directing people to false websites where scammers promise to fix issues in exchange for money or gift cards.
LCUB
Being unable to afford AC or wanting to save money by using it less ... is a part of life for some of us. However with some movie theaters, pools, or public areas closed this summer it's harder to beat the heat. Here are 4 ideas to cool down at home: 1.
Facebook

Related Articles