Lenoir City Utilities Board sees uptick in scams aimed at customers

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. — The Lenoir City Utilities Board said they saw an uptick in the number of scams aimed at customers Friday, according to a post on their Facebook page.

They reminded people never to give out personal or banking information over the phone. Officials also said that customers can also contact LCUB directly at 1-844-687-5282 for help, or to answer any questions they may have.

Customers service centers have also reopened, with customer service representatives behind protective glass. Anyone who needs help in-person should wear protective masks and practice social distancing at the centers.

People can stay updated on known scams on the FTC website here. They noted a rise in fake customer service information, directing people to false websites where scammers promise to fix issues in exchange for money or gift cards.