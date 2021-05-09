Lenoir City woman arrested after leaving the scene of fatal motorcycle crash

The incident happened at 4:05 a.m. on Saturday, September 4. The woman drove away from the scene with the motorcycle still lodged into the front of her vehicle.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman was arrested after she fled the scene of a motorcycle crash that left one person dead.

According to Knox County Sheriff's Department, the crash happened at Interstate 40 West near I-140 at 4:05 a.m. on Sept. 4.

Jessie Hodge, 30, of Lenoir City was driving a white 2016 BMW SUV and was allegedly following close to the rear of a 1994 Gold Wing motorcycle. According to KCSO, Hodge's vehicle struck the rear of the motorcycle.

Hodge continued to drive 300 yards with the motorcycle still lodged into the front of her vehicle before coming to a stop on the inside of the center median wall of the I-40W.

Officers said that Hodge did not contact 911, and Knox County deputies later found Hodge and returned her to the scene. The driver of the motorcycle, Dwight Woods, was pronounced dead at the scene.