Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist.
Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
She'll face prosecution in Knox County Criminal Court.
RELATED: Lenoir City woman arrested after leaving the scene of fatal motorcycle crash, pleads not guilty
Hodge killed Dwight Woods, who was passing through Knox County about 4 a.m. Sept. 4, 2021, on a trip back North Carolina to St. Louis, authorities allege.
According to reports, the crash happened on Interstate 40 near Pellissippi Parkway.
Investigators said at the time that Hodge, driving a 2016 BMW SUV, ran into the back of Woods' Honda Gold Wing motorcycle and dragged it about 300 yards as it was lodged in the front of her vehicle.
Woods died at the scene.
Hodge left the scene, according to authorities. Officials said she did not contact 911, and the Knoxville Police Department later found her and returned her to the scene.