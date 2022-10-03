Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

Jessie Hodge, 31, is alleged to have killed Dwight Woods last year.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist.

Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.

She'll face prosecution in Knox County Criminal Court.

Hodge killed Dwight Woods, who was passing through Knox County about 4 a.m. Sept. 4, 2021, on a trip back North Carolina to St. Louis, authorities allege.

According to reports, the crash happened on Interstate 40 near Pellissippi Parkway.

Investigators said at the time that Hodge, driving a 2016 BMW SUV, ran into the back of Woods' Honda Gold Wing motorcycle and dragged it about 300 yards as it was lodged in the front of her vehicle.

Woods died at the scene.