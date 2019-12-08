KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Eric Boyd was indicted by a Knox County grand jury on a total of 36 charges related to the 2007 kidnapping, rape, and murder of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom.

The trial was completed on Monday, and the jury deliberated for three hours before being sent home for the night.

The individual charges can be complicated to read, but are listed that way because committing one crime during the perpetration of another can be an enhancing factor when it comes to sentencing. Using a weapon during a crime can also be an enhancing factor.

The jury could also find various forms of guilt on each count, for example on the murder charge, the jury could choose the most serious charge of first-degree murder down to criminally negligent homicide.

Here's what the jury members are considering in their deliberations:

COUNT ONE: Murder of Christopher Newsom during robbery of Christopher Newsom

COUNT TWO: Murder of Christopher Newsom during robbery of Channon Christian

COUNT THREE: Murder of Channon Christian during robbery of Christopher Newsom

COUNT FOUR: Murder of Channon Christian during robbery of Channon Christian

COUNT FIVE: Murder of Christopher Newsom during kidnapping of Christopher Newsom

COUNT SIX: Murder of Christopher Newsom during kidnapping of Channon Christian

COUNT SEVEN: Murder of Channon Christian during kidnapping of Christopher Newsom

COUNT EIGHT: Murder of Channon Christian during kidnapping of Channon Christian

COUNT NINE: Murder of Christopher Newsom during rape of Christopher Newsom

COUNT TEN: Murder of Christopher Newsom during rape of Channon Christian

COUNT ELEVEN: Murder of Channon Christian during rape of Channon Christian

COUNT TWELVE: Murder of Channon Christian during rape of Channon Christian

Channon Christian and Chris Newsom

Submitted

COUNT THIRTEEN: Murder of Christopher Newsom during theft of Christopher Newsom

COUNT FOURTEEN:Murder of Christopher Newsom during theft of Channon Christian

COUNT FIFTEEN: Murder of Channon Christian during theft of property of Christopher Newsom

COUNT SIXTEEN: Murder of Channon Christian during theft of property of Channon Christian

COUNT SEVENTEEN: Did with premeditation kill Christopher Newsom

COUNT EIGHTEEN: Did with premeditation kill Channon Christian

COUNT NINETEEN: Did intentionally or knowingly by violence or by putting Christopher Newsom in fear, take from Christopher Newsom car keys, driver's license, hat, shoes, and other items, where Christopher Newsom suffered serious bodily injury, and accomplished with a deadly weapon

COUNT TWENTY: Did intentionally or knowingly by violence or by putting Channon Christian in fear, take from Channon Christian a Toyota 4-Runner, purse, shoes, clothing, and other items, where Channon Christian suffered serious bodily injury, and accomplished with a deadly weapon

COUNT TWENTY-ONE: Did remove or confine Christopher Newsom so as to interfere substantially with the liberty of Christopher Newsom, and accomplished with a deadly weapon

COUNT TWENTY-TWO: Did remove or confine Christopher Newsom so as to interfere substantially with the liberty of Christopher Newsom, and caused serious bodily injury

COUNT TWENTY-THREE: Did remove or confine Channon Christian so as to interfere substantially with the liberty of Channon Christian, and accomplished with a deadly weapon

COUNT TWENTY-FOUR: Did remove or confine Channon Christian so as to interfere substantially with the liberty of Channon Christian, and caused serious bodily injury

COUNT TWENTY-FIVE: While armed with a weapon, did penetrate Christopher Newsom, anal penetration

COUNT TWENTY-SIX: Did sexually penetrate and cause bodily injury to Christopher Newsom, anal penetration

COUNT TWENTY-SEVEN: Did sexually penetrate Christopher Newsom, anal penetration, while being aided and abetted by one or more persons

COUNT TWENTY-EIGHT: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian while armed with a weapon, anal penetration

COUNT TWENTY-NINE: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian while armed with a weapon, oral penetration

COUNT THIRTY: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian while armed with a weapon, vaginal penetration

COUNT THIRTY-ONE: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian and cause bodily harm to Channon Christian, anal penetration

COUNT THIRTY-TWO: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian and cause bodily harm to Channon Christian, oral penetration

COUNT THIRTY-THREE: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian and cause bodily harm to Channon Christian, vaginal penetration

COUNT THIRTY-FOUR: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian, anal penetration, while being aided and abetted by one or more persons

COUNT THIRTY-FIVE: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian, oral penetration, while being aided and abetted by one or more persons

COUNT THIRTY-SIX: Did sexually penetrate Channon Christian, vaginal penetration, while being aided and abetted by one or more persons