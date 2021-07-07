Lit firecracker thrown into convertible at Nashville intersection

A man is suffering burns after a lit firecracker was thrown into his car

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man was burned at a Nashville intersection after a passenger in another vehicle threw a lit firecracker into his car.

Dashcam footage from a car behind the man's convertible captured the whole incident on camera.

"They rolled down the window, chuck it, turned up this the light turn up this street and go down the block…I don't know to where," victim Colin Kirby said.

Kirby said he and his friends just finished watching the fireworks downtown...not realizing what would happen just minutes later. After the firework went off, he describes what he did next.

What appears to be a white sedan pulls up alongside the convertible at the red light before a person is seen throwing the lit firecracker from the rear passenger seat. The white car then speeds through the red light to turn left onto 17th Avenue North.

"I've got both hands on the stirring wheel after it goes off, and I feel like I'm just rocking back and forth in the car… I'm so disoriented," Kirby said. "I tried to reach back there and grabbed it cause I saw it when I turned around to look at it couldn't get a hold of it because it was so hot turned back around it blew up, couldn't hear anything."

The blast left a hole in the hood of the convertible. Kirby walked away from this incident with only a burn on his fingers and minor hearing loss.

"I still can't hear too well out of this ear. It still rings a little bit," Kirby said.

At this time, police have not identified any suspects. Kirby said he's still baffled why anyone would do this and hopes the person who did this gets caught.