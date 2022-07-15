KPD: Man dead after shooting at Harb's Market in Lonsdale

KPD said a yet-to-be-identified suspect went inside the store and shot a man for "reasons that remain under investigation."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man died in a shooting at a Lonsdale corner store.

According to KPD officers responded to Harb's Market at 3001 Burnside Street and found a man who had been shot. Police said the man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

KPD said a yet-to-be-identified suspect went inside the store and shot the man for "reasons that remain under investigation," said the suspect ran before officers arrived.

At around 8 p.m. tonight, KPD officers responded to the Harb’s Market at 3001 Burnside Street in reference to a shooting with a victim. Officers arrived on scene & found a man inside of the store who had been shot. The victim was transported to UTMC, where he was pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/sMrZj0bACe — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) July 16, 2022