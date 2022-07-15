KPD: Man dead after shooting at Harb's Market in Lonsdale

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a suspect after a man died in a shooting at a Lonsdale corner store.
According to KPD officers responded to Harb's Market at 3001 Burnside Street and found a man who had been shot. Police said the man was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
KPD said a yet-to-be-identified suspect went inside the store and shot the man for "reasons that remain under investigation," said the suspect ran before officers arrived.
Police said the investigation is ongoing at this time.