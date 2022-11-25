Man wounded after shooting in Lonsdale neighborhood, KPD says

KPD said an unidentified suspect reportedly shot the man.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon.

According to KPD, officers arrived to the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue in the Lonsdale neighborhood and found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.

