Man wounded after shooting in Lonsdale neighborhood, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after a man was wounded in a shooting Friday afternoon.
According to KPD, officers arrived to the 1100 block of Delaware Avenue in the Lonsdale neighborhood and found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound. Police said the man was taken to UT Medical Center for treatment.
KPD said an unidentified suspect reportedly shot the man.
Anyone with information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.