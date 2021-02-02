"Lost and found" | LCSO finds storage box with bag of methamphetamines while on patrol

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said that the owner of the box could breathe easy, knowing that the sheriff's office has it safely in their possession.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is meant to protect and serve, and that includes protecting lost items until they are reclaimed by their owners.

So when deputies found a magnetic storage box while on patrol in Greenback Tuesday night, they took it into their possession. Inside of the box was a bag of methamphetamines, according to a release from officials.

They posted about the box on social media Thursday afternoon, with a lost and found alert.

"If you're the concerned owner of this box and meth, breathe easy," said the sheriff's office in the post. "We have it safely and securely locked in our possession. Simply swing by the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and claim your lost property and we will be glad to help you out!"