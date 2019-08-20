The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is investigating after skeletal human remains were discovered along Interstate 75.

According to the LCSO, the remains were discovered near Philadelphia, Tennessee.

On Wednesday, the LCSO said the remains are believed to a man who was possibly homeless transient or a hitchhiker.

Investigators said they believe the person may have died from natural causes or exposure to the elements and do not suspect foul play.

The Criminal Investigation Division is still investigating to rule out other possibilities.

The LCSO said the incident is not connected to a separate shooting being investigated north of Lenoir City.

