Loudon Co. doctor's license revoked for not following probation terms after prescribing several narcotics

The terms of Peter Stimpson's medical license probation required that he follow all recommendations from an oversight group.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Loudon County doctor had his license revoked on May 25 after authorities said he did not follow the terms of his probation.

Court documents said that Peter Stimpson should implement recommendations from a practice monitor program after his license was placed on probation. In 2016, court documents said he prescribed narcotics and controlled substances without "sufficient justification" from patients.

They also said he did not have a written treatment plan when he prescribed controlled substances, and his patient charts frequently had scant medical details and multiple office visits on one page.

Court documents said that Stimpson prescribed Xanax, Oxycodone Hydrochloride and Oxycontin at dangerously high levels, and said he was among the top 50 prescribers of controlled substances in Tennessee in 2014 and 2015.

In September 2016, his license was placed on probation.

As part of his probation, the court said Stimpson needed to implement the recommendations of a practice monitor program. They said he failed to do that, and so his license was revoked on May 25.