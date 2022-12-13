LCSO searching for suspect of gas station robbery in Loudon Co. Monday night

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a gas station on Highway 70E was robbed Monday night, at around the same time as an unrelated power outage.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they were looking for a suspect after a gas station was robbed Monday night.

They said they received a report of the robbery on Highway 70E at around 7:38 p.m. on Monday. The attendant there said a man wearing a black shirt and black mask entered the gas station and said he had a gun before demanding money.

After giving him the money, the man left the gas station, according to the statement given to LCSO. They said no weapon was shown to the attendant and it was not known if the man left in a vehicle or on foot.

Deputies and K-9s started searching the area with the help of the Knox County Sheriff's Office, according to the release. They said the search was not successful, but they found evidence that the man left the gas station in a vehicle.

At the same time as the robbery, they said there was an unrelated power outage in the northern part of Loudon County.