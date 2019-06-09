LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Loudon County man is suspected of robbing a gas station and deli at gunpoint.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said it arrested Russell Humphreys, 20, after investigators and K-9 Units tracked him through a wooded area and uncovered a hidden gun and stolen money.

Deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery at the Highway 72 Market and Deli at 9 p.m. Tuesday. The robber reportedly held the on-duty attendant at gunpoint while demanding cash.

RELATED: Former Fentress County clerk reportedly stole $240,000, Tennessee Comptroller's Office finds

In a statement, the LCSO said two witnesses described a man matching Humphreys' description running through a nearby wooded area. The deputies deployed three K-9 units, locating Humphreys inside a nearby home.

The deputies took Humphreys into custody without incident and no one was hurt. Upon questioning, the LCSO said Humphreys admitted to robbing the gas station.

He then led investigators into nearby woods, where he hid the gun, the money he had stolen, and articles of clothing that he had shed which matched the description provided by witnesses, according to deputies.

RELATED: Chop shop stop: Cocke Co. man arrested for theft, vandalism

Humphreys was charged with aggravated robbery. He is being held at the Loudon County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.