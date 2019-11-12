KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — When pirates leave the ship and travel on land, they plunder. And that is exactly what one person did when they stole some packages from a home in Tellico Village.

Now, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding him. The thief was caught on camera taking packages from a home and running back towards a green, Dodge RAM truck with an extended cab and a toolbox in the truck bed.

Anyone with information about the porch pirate should call the sheriff's office at (865) 986-4823. And anyone who suspects a package may have been stolen over the holiday season should contact the seller or the shipping company. A refund or a replacement may be available.

