LCSO: Suspect from Georgia taken into custody after police chase ends in Loudon Co.

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Stacy Parker, from Georgia, was being held at the Loudon County Detention Facility on Monday.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said Monday that a suspect out of Georgia was taken into custody Monday after a police chase that started just inside Knox County and went until Loudon County.

They said the Tennessee Highway Patrol tried to pull a car over Monday morning and it did not stop, starting the chase. They also said deputies from LCSO joined THP in the chase and a deputy used spike strips to stop the vehicle in the Beals Chapel Road area of Lenoir City.

They said that the driver then tried to run away, but was taken into custody.