Loudon County Sheriff's Department searching for suspect after shooting Sunday night

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Department said they were searching for a suspect after a person shot at officers Sunday night.

They said that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and that they had a command post set up to help officers and troopers find the suspect. They described the suspect as a black man around 31 years old.

Officials said that Blount County, Knox County and Loudon County sheriff's departments were working to find the suspect.