Loudon County Sheriff's Department searching for suspect after shooting Sunday night

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Department said they were searching for a suspect after a person shot at officers Sunday night.
They said that the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. and that they had a command post set up to help officers and troopers find the suspect. They described the suspect as a black man around 31 years old.
Officials said that Blount County, Knox County and Loudon County sheriff's departments were working to find the suspect.
Additional information about any injuries or more identifying features of the suspect was not immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.