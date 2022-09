The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday at a residence in Philadelphia, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office said.

PHILADELPHIA, Tenn. — One man is dead after being stabbed by another man during an altercation, according to the Loudon County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing happened around 1 a.m. on Thursday at a residence in Philadelphia, LCSO said.

The suspect is in custody, but the charges are unknown. There is no threat to the public, according to LCSO.

This stabbing is still an active investigation, LCSO said.