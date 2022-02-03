Loudon County Sheriff's Office searching for man who fled from deputies

Jason Dewayne Courtney was interrupted by LCSO while he was possibly attempting to break into an enclosed trailer from a storage unit. He is thought to be on foot.

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who fled from deputies after he was seen possibly attempting to break into an enclosed trailer from a local storage unit.

Jason Dewayne Courtney is thought to be on foot in the area of Highway 70 East near Hickory Creek and Avalon Country Club, according to LCSO.

Courtney is a 5'8", 165 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and noticeable tattoos on his neck, LCSO said.

Courtney has multiple felony warrants out of Knox County and Loudon County, according to LCSO.

Lenoir City Police and the Tennessee Highway Patrol's Aviation Unit are assisting LCSO with this search, LCSO said.

If you see someone matching Courtney's description, call 911 immediately.